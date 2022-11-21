LUSAKA Magistrate Irene Wishimanga has warned the Drug Enforcement Commission to be serious in the manner they are handling the Fredson Yamba and Joseph Malanji case. Magistrate Wishimanga said this after DEC informed the court of its intention to adjourn the matter following its failure to get the acting DPP’s signature on the substituted indictment. She reluctantly granted the adjournment but said the State’s excuse about the acting DPP not being in the office did not hold water. “It is very disappointing to hear such a statement from the state who in their submission before this court in the last sitting indicated and reminded this court that this matter was before the fast track court. It is unfortunate that after…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.