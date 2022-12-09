THE Constitutional Court has declared PF’s Kalalwe Mukosa as the duly elected member of parliament for Chinsali. In this matter, Mukosa appealed against High Court Judge Timothy Katanekwa’s decision to nullify his election as Chinsali member of parliament last year. In his judgement, judge Katanekwa ruled that the allegations of electoral malpractice, vote buying, intimidation and violence had been proven beyond reasonable doubt as having affected the election in Chinsali Constituency. However, the ConCourt has reversed the decision of the lower court saying the respondents did not prove the allegations against the appellant through the required standard in line with the Constitution. Constitutional Court Judge Annie Sitali said it had not been proven that the said electoral malpractice was carried…...



