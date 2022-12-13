THE Livingstone Magistrates’ Court has sentenced a 33-year-old Kazungula Customs Clearing Agent to 2 years imprisonment with hard labour for forgery. In a statement, Monday, ZRA Acting Corporate Communications Manager Oliver Nzala disclosed that Morten Moono forged a ZRA Kazungula Bridge Toll Fee Receipt by purporting to show that it was genuinely issued by the Authority when in fact not. He said the forged document was later presented to ZRA Customs officers to show that a truck had paid Bridge Toll fee amounting to US$ 85 to enable it cross into Zambia when in fact not. “The Livingstone Magistrate Court has convicted and sentenced a Kazungula Customs Clearing Agent to 2 years imprisonment with hard labour. Morten Moono aged 33,…...



