THE Lusaka High Court has dismissed a case in which Konkola Copper Mines sued its former provisional liquidator, Milingo Lungu, and his law firm, claiming over US$59 million which he allegedly drew from the mining company’s accounts. High Court Judge Edward Musona says he does not find KCM, a company under liquidation, as a competent party to commence the proceedings. He further says it is wrong for KCM to commence a fresh action against Lungu for alleged acts and omissions arising out of the performance of his functions as its provisional liquidator when the said issues are currently pending before another court. Meanwhile, Lungu has welcomed the court’s decision to throw out the suit. In this matter, KCM, which sued…...



