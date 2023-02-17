MONGU High Court Judge Wilfred Muma appeared before the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court yesterday but could not take plea in the absence of consent from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). Justice Muma is facing two counts of wilful failure to comply with the law and abuse of authority of office. In count, it is alleged that justice Muma between April 1, and December 31, 2018, while he was commissioner of lands, wilfully failed to comply with the law namely section 84 of the land and deeds registry act in a manner he instructed his subordinates to cancel certificate of Title No.21818 relating to public property, without following the law and applicable procedure. In the second count, justice Muma is alleged…...



