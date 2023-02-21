A PUBLIC Service Pension Fund assistant Assessment Officer has told the Economic and Financial Crimes Court that former deputy Inspector General of Police Charity Katanga received over K1 million as her retirement package. Edward Chaibela was testifying in a matter in which Katanga is facing one count of possession of property reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime. Particulars of the offence allege that Charity Masambo Katanga, on dates unknown but between January 1, 2017 and June 6, 2022, in Lusaka, jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown, did possess 10 Higer buses with motor vehicle registration numbers; BAF 8518 ZM, BAF 5119 ZM, BAG 8558 ZM, BAG 8559 ZM, BAG 8733 ZM, BAJ 2476 ZM, BAJ 2590…...



