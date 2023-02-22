Given Lubinda holds a ‘caucus’ outside the High Court with lawyers and other plaintiffs in the Mukula smuggling defamation case against News Diggers after day two of trial yesterday

Continued cross examination of the first plaintiff… Judge Yangailo: Witness, you are reminded that you are still under oath and still on cross-examination. Lubinda: Obliged, My Lady. Nchito SC: Good morning Mr Lubinda? Lubinda SC: Good morning. Nchito SC: When we broke off yesterday (Tuesday last week), if my memory serves me right, we were still discussing the loan and its expenditure, generally we were talking about how you spent the loan. Lubinda: Correct. Nchito SC: And you did agree or concede that in fact, you used some of that money at least to pay Kingsland for a property, correct? Lubinda: Correct, My Lady. Nchito SC: But in fact when I challenged you, you confirmed to the court that it…...