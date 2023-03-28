Police officers protect Chilufya Tayali from UPND cadres as they escorted him into the Court room during the UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema’s case on October 17, 2018 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

ECONOMIC and Equity Party leader Chilufya Tayali has been dragged to court for alleging that Senior Chief Mukuni is the brain child behind the gassing which characterised the country between 2019 and 2022. Tayali is facing one count of harassment utilising means of electronic communication contrary to section 69 of the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Acts No. 2 of 2021 of the Laws of Zambia. Allegations are that Tayali, on November 10, 2022 in Lusaka, jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown, with intent to harass and cause emotional distress by use of computer system went live on his Facebook page dubbed EEP President Chilufya Tayali an online social media platform and did issue a statement against…...