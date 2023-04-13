PF deputy Secretary General Nickson Chilangwa has sought leave of the Lusaka High Court to commence judicial review proceedings against the state over its decision to indefinitely cancel the holding of the party’s constitution review meetings in Chipata. Chilangwa, who has cited the Attorney General as the respondent, has submitted that the Zambia police acted in excess of their jurisdiction by making the purported decision to cancel the party’s meetings in Eastern Province in January this year, and as such, the decision is illegal and void ab initio. Chilangwa stated in his affidavit in support of the application for leave to apply for Judicial review, that the party notified the police in Eastern Province about its meeting scheduled to be…...



