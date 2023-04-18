LUSAKA Magistrate Irene Wishimanga has warned former presidential spokesperson Amos Chanda that she will revoke his bail if he continues to abscond court proceedings. This was after Chanda’s lawyer asked the court to adjourn the matter as his client was nowhere to be seen. This is the matter in which Chanda is facing two counts of theft and destroying evidence. It is alleged in count one that Chanda between May 12, 2020, and October 1, 2022, in Lusaka, jointly and whilst acting together with others unknown, stole a case record No. CRMP/001/2020, the property of the government of Zambia. In count two, it is alleged that Chanda between the same dates, knowing that the case record No. CRMP/001/2020 is or…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.