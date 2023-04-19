LUSAKA lawyer Jonas Zimba has asked the Lusaka High Court to declare a Chingola resident, Morris Mutale, bankrupt for allegedly failing to pay him K36,050 which the court ordered him to pay in August, 2022. According to the creditor’s bankruptcy petition filed in court, Zimba stated that Mutale had failed to pay him the money to date and appeared to be unable to pay. “I, Jonas Zimba, of Silverest Chongwe petition the court that a receiving order may be made against Morris Mutale, the respondent debtor, and lately residing in Chingola Nchanga South, Copperbelt. The debtor is justly and truly indebted to me in the sum of K36,050, being the amount of the default judgment [obtained] on August 8, 2022…....



