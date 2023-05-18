FORMER ministry of education permanent secretary Dr Patrick Nkanza has sued the state demanding damages for malicious prosecution as well as K500,000 legal fees. Dr Nkanza, who has cited the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and the Attorney General as respondents, also wants K50,000 special damages for transport costs and damages for libel. The former Education PS, who was facing charges of Wilful failure to comply with applicable law and procedure, also wants an unreserved apology and an unequivocal statement by the ACC to the public to the effect that the charges against him were withdrawn. Dr Nkanza was jointly charged with former Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba, former Ministry of Higher Education Permanent Secretary Owen Mugemezulu and former Ministry of…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.