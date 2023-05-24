THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has granted former Ministry of Agriculture permanent secretary Songowayo Zyambo’s application in which he asked it to release his passport to enable him to travel abroad. In this matter, Zyambo is jointly charged with former Principal Agricultural Economist Grey Mwale and former Principal Accountant Emmanuel Kabwe with one count of making payment from the public revenue for goods not supplied in full. It is alleged that Zyambo, Kabwe and Mwale, being persons whose functions concerned administration of public revenue, between January 1, 2021 and December 31, 2021, in Lusaka, jointly and whilst acting together did make payment in the sum of US$131,142,682.65 to Neria Investments Limited for 75,380.70 metric tonnes of D compound and 59,619.30 metric…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.