PF Deputy Secretary General Nickson Chilangwa has sued the state in the Lusaka High Court challenging Kawambwa Magistrate Martin Namushi’s decision to issue a warrant of arrest against him. Last week, the Kawambwa Magistrates’ Court issued a bench warrant against Chilangwa, who is also Kawambwa PF member of parliament for failure to appear before court. Magistrate Namushi ordered that the bench warrant be returnable on Friday, May 26, 2023. However, Chilangwa is now seeking a declaration that the said decision violates his right to a fair trial in the matter. Chilangwa, who has cited the Attorney General, also wants a declaration that the actions of the subordinate court magistrate go against the rules of Justice, among other claims. In a…...



