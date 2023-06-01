PF information and publicity chairperson Raphael Nakacinda has told the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court that he did not defame President Hakainde Hichilema but was only executing his duties of providing checks and balances. Nakacinda told the court that his intentions were to defend democracy and protect the integrity of the Judiciary from any attempts to either manipulate not only the Judiciary but judges. In this matter, it is alleged that Nakacinda on December 13, 2021, in Lusaka, with intent to bring the name of President Hakainde Hichilema into hatred, ridicule and contempt, caused to be published defamatory matter by word of mouth, where he addressed people at the High Court of Zambia, which was also broadcasted by Muvi Television and Crown…...



