SENIOR Chief Mukuni has told the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court that he was not the mastermind of the gassing which characterised the country between 2019 and 2022. Chief Mukuni has further told the court that he fears for his life following such accusations by Economic and Equity Party leader Chilufya Tayali, in that people who lost their loved ones during that period can go after him. He was testifying in a matter in which Tayali is facing one count of harassment utilising means of electronic communication, contrary to section 69 of the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Acts No. 2 of 2021 of the Laws of Zambia. Allegations are that Tayali, on November 10, 2022 in Lusaka, jointly and whilst acting…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.