SOLICITOR General Marshal Muchende has submitted to the Constitutional Court that there is no legal requirement for advertisement for the position of judges of the superior court. Meanwhile, lawyer Makebi Zulu, who is representing Maurice Makalu in the matter, has argued that the Judicial Service Commission breached the Constitution when it recommended persons that were not qualified for appointment as judges of superior courts. Zulu has also argued that the President breached the Constitution when he appointed persons that were not qualified. This is a matter in which governance activist Isaac Mwanza and another petitioned the Constitutional Court seeking an order to quash all recommendations and appointments of judges as announced by State House in February this year. Mwanza and…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.