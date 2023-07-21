CHAPTER One Foundation and Bloggers of Zambia have dragged ZICTA to the Lusaka High Court, challenging its directive to mobile network operators to collect and process live facial photographs of consumers as a prerequisite to the registration of mobile network services. Last year, ZICTA directed Mobile Network Operators to ensure that all new SIM card registrations and replacements conducted from September 1, 2019, to date contain a live facial image as well as appropriate identifications of consumers. But in their petition filed, Wednesday, Chapter One Foundation and Bloggers of Zambia want the court to make a declaration that the said directive was unconstitutional, as well as, an order that the collection, processing, and retention of live facial photographs as a…...



