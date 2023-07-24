LUSAKA magistrate George Njobvu has sentenced a 21-year-old Lusaka man to two years imprisonment with hard labour for stealing a cell phone, gum boots and cash amounting to K1,570. This was after Joseph Tembo admitted to one count of burglary and theft. Allegations in the matter were that Tembo on March 24, 2023, in Lusaka, did break into a dwelling house of Janny Chulu and stole therein a cell phone, gum boots, and cash money amounting to K1,570. When the matter came up for plea, Thursday, Tembo pleaded guilty to the charge and informed the court that the items he stole were later sold. He, however, said he had no lawful justification to break into the said house around 24:00…...



