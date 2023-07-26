A LUSAKA couple that was sentenced to three years imprisonment for possession and concealment of 51 houses in Chalala area has appealed against the sentence in the High Court. Meanwhile, the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has set Friday as the day it will hear the bail application by the couple following their appeal. Earlier this month, Lusaka Magistrate Faides Hamaundu sentenced the couple to three years imprisonment with hard labour for possession of the infamous 51 houses in Chalala area. The court also sentenced Charles Loyana to three years imprisonment with hard labour while his wife Susan was acquitted in a count relating to concealment of the 51 houses. Magistrate Hamaundu ruled that Loyana’s three-year sentences would run concurrently. Loyana, a…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.