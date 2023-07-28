LUSAKA magistrate Faides Hamaundu has denied the Lusaka couple that was sentenced to three years imprisonment for possession and concealment of 51 houses, bail pending their appeal in the High Court. Magistrate Hamaundu sentenced the couple to three years imprisonment with hard labour for possession of the infamous 51 houses in Chalala area. The court also sentenced Charles Loyana to three years imprisonment with hard labour while his wife Susan was acquitted in a count relating to concealment of the 51 houses. Magistrate Hamaundu ruled that Loyana’s three-year sentences would run concurrently. When the matter came up for hearing of the couple’s bail application following their appeal, the convicts’ lawyer Willis Muhanga asked the court to exercise its discretion and…...



