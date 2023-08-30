THE Lusaka High Court has ordered the state to pay Horizon Education Trust K45 million as compensation for the compulsory acquisition of the school. This is according to a judgement on assessment of compensation following a consent judgement in which it was agreed that the State compensates the school for all the unexhausted improvements and movable properties that it had taken over. This is a matter in which Horizon Education Trust sought judicial review in 2019 over the President’s decision to compulsorily acquire stand number KABUL-N69565/196, Kabulonga, which hosts the school. During proceedings, Leslie Mbula, in his capacity as chairperson of the board of Trustees of Horizon Education Trust Limited stated that the State acquired and yielded possession of the…...



