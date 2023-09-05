FORMER president Edgar Lungu’s political advisor Chris Zumani Zimba has appeared before the Lusaka High Court and pleaded not guilty to a charge of aiding of terrorism acts. Zumani’s co-accused have equally pleaded not guilty to the charge of possession of terrorism articles, among other charges. Zumani is jointly charged with Given Phiri, Marlone Banda and Portipher Gwai in connection with the 2020 gassing incidences. He is facing one count of aiding of terrorism acts, while Phiri and Banda are facing one count of possession of terrorism articles, and Gwai is facing a charge of procures of terrorism articles. In count one, it is alleged that Phiri and Banda between February 22 and 23, 2020 in Petauke, Eastern Province, jointly…...



