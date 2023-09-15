A LAWYER representing former intercity PF cadre Francis Muchemwa has asked the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court to order the release of one of his client’s houses on grounds that he has suffered “extreme hardship” since ACC seized his properties. This is the matter in which Muchemwa is jointly charged with two of his companies namely; Friltech Networks Zambia Limited and Altitude Properties Limited with 10 counts of being in possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime. When the matter came up for continued trial yesterday, Muchemwa’s lawyer Mulenga Mwango submitted that since ACC seized his client’s properties, he had become destitute with no place to live. “Since ACC seized his (Muchemwa’s) properties, he has suffered extreme hardship and is…...



