FORMER president Edgar Lungu has asked the Lusaka High Court to grant him leave to file a petition, during the Christmas vacation, challenging the state’s decision to withdraw his benefits following his political comeback. Lungu has submitted that the matter is of extreme urgency as his fundamental human rights are being and continue to be infringed upon. Government withdrew Lungu’s retirement benefits following his public announcement that he had returned to active politics. In a letter dated October 30, 2023, Acting Secretary to Cabinet Dr Oliver Kalabo informed Lungu that the withdrawal of benefits followed his decision to return to active politics, as evidenced from his acts and speech delivered during late former president Micheal Sata’s memorial anniversary. But Lungu…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.