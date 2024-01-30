Former DMMU Coordinator Chanda Kabwe speaks when he appeared before the Public Account Committee (PAC) at Parliament Building in Lusaka on May 11, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

A LUSAKA woman has dragged former Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) national coordinator Chanda Kabwe to court for allegedly failing to pay an outstanding balance of K110,000 on a vehicle he purchased in 2021. Catherine Kunda, a businesswoman involved in trading and transportation, wants an order that the simple contract for the sale of motor vehicle Volvo truck registration No. AHB 73892M between her and Kabwe should be cancelled forthwith. Kunda also wants an order against Kabwe that he returns the motor vehicle in the same state it was in as of March, 2022. She is also seeking damages for inconvenience over non-payment of the outstanding balance and loss of use of the motor vehicle, and also damages for…...