A WITNESS has informed the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court that Bowman Lusambo received a total payment of K115,645.95 during his tenure as Lusaka province minister. Another witness disclosed to the Court that Nuclear Sounds and General Dealers, a company registered under Bowman Lusambo as the taxpayer, has been non-compliant with tax regulations since its registration on March 31, 2006. Lusambo faces two counts of possession of property reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime, contravening Section 71 of the Forfeiture of Proceeds of Crime Act No. 19 of 2010. In the first count, Lusambo is alleged to have possessed property between May 1, 2015, and December 31, 2021, comprising a single-storey four-bedroomed house, guest wing, gazebo, and a car shed, all…...



