A WITNESS has told the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court that former UNZASU president Gabriel Banda was at the Great East Road Campus on the day the riot happened last year. Former UNZASU president Chandra Chongo told the court that he sent his henchman to see what Banda, who is Socialist Party national youth secretary, was doing on campus and they recorded a video in which the accused was heard using the word “roadside”. Chongo has further told the court that about K40,000 was stolen from his room during the riot. Banda is facing a charge of proposing violence or breaches of the law to assemblies Contrary to Section 91(a)(b)(c) of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia. It…...



