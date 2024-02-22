FORMER Zambia Air Force Commander Lieutenant General Sande Kayumba has sued the state in the Lusaka High Court demanding K100 million as compensation for false imprisonment and malicious prosecution. Kayumba was acquitted by the Court of Appeal in December 2022 after being prosecuted for Abuse of Authority of office from 2004 to December 2022. He is also seeking an order for the state to reinstate his conditions of service, employment benefits and entitlements in full, having served as a ZAF Commander from 1997 to 2001. Kayumba stated in his statement of claim that the prolonged criminal investigations have caused a negative impact on his high reputation, both locally and internationally. “The plaintiff served as ZAF Commander from 1997 to 2001...



