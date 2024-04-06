ACC has submitted to the Economic and Financial Crimes Court that it has demonstrated that the properties belonging to Faith Musonda are reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime and should therefore be forfeited to the State. Last year, ACC applied to the Economic and Financial Crimes Court, High Court division, to have several properties allegedly belonging to Musonda forfeited to the State. The properties include a house situated in Kingsland City, a farm in Chisamba bought at K4.6 million, an Ibex Hill property housing Covenant Broadcasting Company and Life Television, Government Bonds worth K3.1 million and Treasury Bills worth K1.1 million. Other properties include Jewels, farming equipment, among others. In an affidavit in reply, ACC Investigations Officer Ferguson Kombe...



