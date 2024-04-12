A 34-YEAR-OLD man of Lusaka has been dragged to court for obtaining over K7 million from 12 people by allegedly lying to them that he had houses for sale. Thomas Banda, a businessman of Salama Park, is facing 13 counts of obtaining money by false pretence and fraudulent deposition of mortgaged goods. In counts one to 12, Banda is charged with obtaining money by false pretence Contrary to Section 309 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia. In count one, it is alleged that Banda, on unknown dates but between February 1, 2022, and March 31, 2022, in Lusaka, with intent to defraud, did obtain K550,000 cash from Nosiku Lainrain Songolo by falsely pretending that he...



