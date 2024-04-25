AZADI Investments Limited has issued a writ of Fieri Facias (fifa) against former tourism minister Ronald Chitotela as a way of enforcing a judgement obtained last year, in which the court ordered the Pambashe member of parliament to pay the firm K6.5 million. The fifa would enable bailiffs to seize Chitotela’s goods and chattels to recover the balance of over K5.9 million owed to AZADI Investments Limited. The Lusaka High Court, Economic and Financial Crimes Court, last year ordered Chitotela to pay Azadi Investment Limited K6.5 million following his admission that he owed the company money for the construction of his house. In a writ of Fieri Facias, the company’s lawyers Messrs. Kang’ombe & Associates and T. M. S Legal...



