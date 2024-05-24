Nchito SC: Who was the legal officer in your ministry? Jean Kapata: There were quite several. Nchito SC: Mr Kaluba? Jean Kapata: Mr? Nchito SC: You had somebody called Kaluba or something? Judge Yangailo: Your response? Jean Kapata: I can’t remember. There was a Mr Kapalu, Mr Kakubo. Nchito SC: Yes, I was looking for Mr Kapalu. Those were your legal officers? Jean Kapata: Yes, My Lady. Nchito SC: Remember, you told the court that the judgement was never brought to your attention by the Attorney General? Jean Kapata: Yes, My Lady. Nchito SC: Now, even your legal officers or whatever you called them had the judgement and they never informed you that there was a judgement? Jean Kapata: I...



