A FAMILY of Lusaka’s Chainda compound has been dragged to the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court for assaulting their 24-year-old female neighbour. Beatrice Zulu was jointly charged with her husband, Masautso Zulu and their twin sons, Dalitso and Edwin, with one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Meanwhile, Masautso told the court that the fight arose due to a family issue, adding that he became involved when trying to pull his wife away. The complainant, Dorothy Mumba, has, however, withdrawn the case. She informed the court that she has forgiven the four. Particulars of the offence were that Beatrice, Masautso, Dalitso and Edwin, on May 6, 2024, in Lusaka, did assault Dorothy Mumba, thereby occasioning her actual bodily harm. When the...



