A STATE witness has told the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court that he walked from Kitwe to Lusaka on two occasions to lodge a complaint about his land being invaded to former president Edgar Lungu. Kevin William Soper, 68, a Kitwe farmer, told the court that he, however, did not receive justice because he was arrested on both occasions. Meanwhile, State Advocate Victor Choongo raised a complaint to the court, alleging that expelled Lunte PF MP Mutotwe Kafwaya had insulted and threatened state witnesses. This is in a matter in which Mabonga is charged with two counts of seditious practices. When the matter came up for trial before Magistrate Trevor Kasanda, Friday, defence lawyer Norwan Siwila asked Soper where he was when...



