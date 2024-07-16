A GARDENER has told the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court that he used to sell about 50 to 70 goats and sheep per year at K2,500 and K1,500 each, respectively, on behalf of Stephen Kampyongo and his wife. Samson Mwanza, 53, of Ng’ombe Compound also told the court that he used to sell about 150 to 200 chickens every month at K100 each. This is in a matter where former home affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo and his wife, Wanziya Chirwa are charged with 12 counts of being in possession of property reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime. When the matter came up for continued defence before Magistrate Sylvia Munyinya, Monday, Mwanza said he sold the couple’s produce at markets in Bauleni,...



