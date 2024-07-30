THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has found former Lusaka Province minister Bowman Lusambo and his wife, Nancy, with a case to answer in a matter where they are facing 10 counts of possessing property suspected to be proceeds of crime. Lusaka Magistrate Faides Hamaundu ruled that the prosecution has established a prima facie case, requiring Lusambo and Nancy to defend themselves against the allegations. Lusambo and his wife are charged with 10 counts of corrupt acquisition of public property, possession of property suspected of being proceeds of crime, tax evasion and conspiracy to fraud. In her ruling yesterday, Magistrate Hamaundu said after considering the evidence from prosecution witnesses and the submissions from both the prosecution and defence, she was satisfied that...



