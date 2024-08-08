LUSAKA Magistrate Sylvia Munyinya has set September 27, 2024, for the judgement in a matter where Stephen Kampyongo and his wife, Wanziya Chirwa, are charged with possession of property suspected of being proceeds of crime. In this matter, Kampyongo, who is former home affairs minister, and Chirwa are charged with 12 counts of being in possession of property reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime. Kampyongo is facing four counts while Chirwa eight. It is alleged in the first count that Kampyongo and Chirwa, jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown, did possess property number F/135/4301 and property number F/179/4301 located in Eureka off, Kafue Road, valued at K11,100,000, property reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime. Chirwa...



