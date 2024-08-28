FORMER Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo and his wife, Nancy, have enlisted the services of the law firm owned by former Attorney General Likando Kalaluka SC to represent them in a high-profile corruption case. The couple faces charges related to the possession of property suspected of being proceeds of crime. Previously, Lusambo was represented by Makebi Zulu Advocates, who withdrew from the case on professional grounds during the last court session. Lusambo and his wife are facing 10 counts, including the corrupt acquisition of public property, possession of property suspected of being proceeds of crime, tax evasion, and conspiracy to defraud. When the case came up for the commencement of defence before Magistrate Faides Hamaundu, Kimberly Kaumba from Likando Kalaluka’s...



