FORMER president Edgar Lungu’s economic advisor Hibeene Mwiinga has told the Economic and Financial Crimes Court that the ACC charged and arrested him without knowing how much he earned from State House and the African Development Bank (ADB). Mwiinga has also told the court that the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) did not take into account his non-payroll income which he earned from both local and international trips. This is in a matter in which Mwiinga, his wife Mercy Musanje, and their son, Hakaantu are facing corruption-related charges. The trio is jointly charged with Hichikay Farm Limited. When the matter came up for continued defence before Magistrate Ireen Wishimanga, Monday, Mwiinga said the arresting officer decided to arrest and charge him along...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.