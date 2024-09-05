FAZ president Andrew Kamanga has filed a lawsuit in the Lusaka High Court against Adrian Kashala and Elvis Nkandu. Kamanga seeks damages for reputational harm, emotional distress, and financial losses he claims resulted from their alleged false and malicious statements. Kamanga’s suit demands compensation for the damages inflicted by the defendants’ sustained campaign against him. He also requests that the defendants cover the costs of the action, including all legal fees and disbursements. In a statement of claim submitted to the Lusaka High Court Principal Registry on September 3, 2024, by Messrs. Mosha and Company, Kamanga accused Kashala of awarding contracts to entities with questionable credentials for FIFA-funded stadium rehabilitation projects. Kamanga contends that Kashala’s gross negligence caused significant delays...



