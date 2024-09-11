THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has found civil rights activist Brebnar Changala with a case to answer in a matter where he is charged with seditious practices. In this matter, Changala is facing one count of seditious practices Contrary to Section 57 (1)(b) as read together with section 60(1) (b) of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia. Particulars of the offence allege that Changala, on a date unknown but between May 25 and 28, 2024, in Lusaka, did utter seditious words: “…this information is from the tracking because this vehicle is installed with a tracking device and it is very clear that this kind of behaviour can only be done by State sponsored criminals, and this is...



