GOVERNANCE activist Brebner Changala has asked the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court for permission to subpoena President Hakainde Hichilema as a witness in a matter where he is charged with sedition. Changala also wants the court to subpoena, among others, Vice President Mutale Nalumango, president of the Constitutional Court Professor Margret Munalula and the Speaker of the National Assembly, Nelly Mutti. In this matter, Changala is facing one count of seditious practices Contrary to Section 57 (1)(b) as read together with section 60 (1) (b) of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia. Particulars of the offence allege that Changala, on a date unknown but between May 25 and 28, 2024, in Lusaka, did utter seditious words: “…this information...



