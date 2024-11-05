Ministry of Sports and Child Development assistant director for planning Wanziya Kampyongo speaks at the national launch of EU funding grant award to Civil Society Organisations on protection of child's right and inclusive education at Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka on November 17, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

Ministry of Sports and Child Development assistant director for planning Wanziya Kampyongo speaks at the national launch of EU funding grant award to Civil Society Organisations on protection of child's right and inclusive education at Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka on November 17, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

SHIWANG’ANDU PF MP Stephen Kampyongo’s wife, Wanziya Chirwa, has asked the High Court to grant her bail pending her appeal against a three-year sentence. On September 27, 2024, Lusaka Magistrate Sylvia Munyinya convicted and sentenced Chirwa to three years simple imprisonment for being in possession of proceeds of crime. Chirwa then applied for bail pending her appeal in the Subordinate Court but was denied. In an affidavit in support of summons for admission to bail pending appeal filed in the Economic and Financial Crimes Court, High Court Division, Chirwa stated that her appeal had good prospects of success. “I am currently remanded at Lusaka Central Correctional Facility. Following the filing of the notice of my intention to appeal, I applied...