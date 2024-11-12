MILES Sampa has asked the High Court for leave to commence contempt of court proceedings against Morgan Ng’ona, Robert Chabinga and the Registrar of Societies for disregarding an injunction dated November 9, 2024. Sampa has submitted that despite being aware of the active court proceedings and the injunction order, the Registrar of Societies amended the official records for the Patriotic Front, effectively removing him as party president and recognising Chabinga in a leadership role. Regarding Chabinga, Sampa argues that despite the clear and binding terms of the court’s injunction order, Chabinga held a press briefing at Radisson Blu Hotel in Lusaka on November 10, 2024, where he presented himself as acting president of the Patriotic Front. In his statement in...



