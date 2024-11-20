ATTORNEY General Mulilo Kabesha has submitted to the Constitutional Court that erring judges have no place in the judiciary. Kabesha adds that former Constitutional Court judges Anne Sitali, Mugeni Mulenga and Palan Mulonda, who were removed by President Hakainde Hichilema, were not qualified to hold their office. This is in a matter where Constitutional lawyer Tresford Chali dragged the Judicial Complaints Commission (JCC) and the Attorney General to the Constitutional Court, challenging the decision of President Hichilema to remove three Constitutional Court judges from their offices. Chali is seeking a declaration that it was unconstitutional for the Judicial Complaints Commission to interpret the Constitution in the manner they did in the report dated October 2024, among other reliefs. In the...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here