COPPERBELT Energy Corporation (CEC) has asked the High Court to grant it an enforcement order directing KCM to pay the first installment towards its US$29,609,678.63 debt. KCM owes about 676 creditors that have been divided into two classes. Earlier this year, KCM proposed a debt repayment scheme of arrangement which was approved by Justice Charles Kafunda on June 28. Justice Kafunda then ordered KCM owners, Vedanta Resources Holdings Limited, to deposit into the Escrow Account US$225 million for creditor settlement, US$20 million for a once-off community support loan and US$750,000 for a once-off employee bonus by July 8, 2024. Despite approval of the scheme of arrangement, KCM has not paid off its debt to CEC, forcing the corporation to seek...



