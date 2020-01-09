Kaunda is new Zanaco coach

- Local
Kaunda is new Zanaco coachBy Abraham Kalito on 9 Jan 2020
Zanaco has appointed former Nkwazi trainer Chris Kaunda as head coach, taking over from Numba Mumamba who was sent on an indefinite administrative leave.
The super league side has further appointed Joel Bwalya as first assistant coach for the rest of the season.
Club general manager Marlon stated that the two coaches were unveiled today and will assume their duties immediately.
“Zanaco Football Club would like to announce the appointment of Chris Kaunda and Joel Bwalya as head and assistant coaches respectively until the end of the season. The two coaches were unveiled at Sunset Stadium this afternoon and will start work immediately,” stated Kananda.
“Kaunda’s ﬁrst task will be the game against ESAE PC of Benin in the CAF Confederation Cup this Sunday, 12th January 2020 at National Heroes Stadium. The club board and management are conﬁdent that the two coaches will steer the team out of its current poor performance to where the team belongs.”
Mumamba was sent on an administrative leave following a string of poor performances that saw Zanaco drop to 15th position on the Super League log.
About Abraham Kalito
Abraham Kalito is interested in writing business, political, and human interest stories.
