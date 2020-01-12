- Local
- Business
- Courts
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
- Editor's Choice
- Lifestyle
Goal Diggers / Zanaco ease past ESAE to record first CAF Confed Cup win
Zanaco ease past ESAE to record first CAF Confed Cup winBy Abraham Kalito on 12 Jan 2020
Zanaco has already reaped dividends from the appointment of Chris Kaunda at the helm as the club overcame ESAE of Benin in the CAF confederations cup, beating the West African side by three unanswered goals.
Kaunda who replaced Numba Mumamba a couple of days ago was tasked with beating the West African side and the former Nkwazi coach did just that ending Zanaco’s ten-match winless run in all competitions.
The Match was Kaunda’s debut in the CAF confederations cup but the man has demonstrated that he is not new to the big stage of continental football.
All the three goals came in the second half courtesy of Enerst Mbewe who scored ten minutes after the interval before top man Roger Kola added two in the 57th and 80th minutes to collect maximum points.
The Bankers dominated possession as they did when they played away to ESAE last year except this time around they found the back of the net.
It is the first win for Zanaco in the group after recording three draws in the opening first legs.
Zanaco were third in the group prior to the home match against the Beninese.
Berkane of Morcocco were leading the group while Motema Pembe of Congo were second.
About Abraham Kalito
Abraham Kalito is interested in writing business, political, and human interest stories.
