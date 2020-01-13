Power Dynamos signs 2 Congolese players

Copperbelt based super league side Power Dynamos have so far been the most active in the transfer market, signing five players since the window opened on January 1.

Dynamos’ latest acquisitions include two Congolese players, a former Wigan Athletic defensive midfielder Patrick Ilongo Saddam Ngasanya and right back Tony Kazembe.

According to a press statement issued by the club, the duo have signed two-year contracts.

“Power Dynamos Football Club has secured the services of two Congolese internationals, Patrick Ilongo Ngasanya and Tony Kazembe to boost the squad in both defence and attack,” the club stated.

Ngasanya has had stints with a number of European clubs, including Hapoel Tel Aviv, Lokomotiv Moscow, FK Mladá Boleslav and Spartak Nalchik.

The player has so far been capped 26 times for the DR Congo national team and has scored on two occasions for his country, including one in a World Cup qualifier against Uganda in 2005.

Meanwhile, Kazembe is under the flanks of the U-23 Congolese side.

The man, who is so far promising, previously played for Don Bosco in his home country.

Power Dynamos has had plans to acquire players during the January transfer window as confirmed by former coach Gaston Mutobo in an interview late last year.

The former coach had revealed that Dynamos’ ambition followed a poor start to the 2019/2020 season that had seen the once upon a time super league giant go more than seven games without a win, dropping close to the relegation zone.

However, the introduction of coaches Perry Mutapa and his assistant Masautso Tembo seem to bear fruit as the club has now gone on a six-match winning streak.

Power Dynamos are currently sixth on the super league log.