- Local
-
by Julia Malunga on 13 Jan 2020by Sipilisiwe Ncube in Chipata on 13 Jan 2020by Julia Malunga on 13 Jan 2020by Julia Malunga on 13 Jan 2020
- Business
-
by Ulande Nkomesha on 13 Jan 2020by Natasha Sakala on 12 Jan 2020by Ulande Nkomesha on 9 Jan 2020by Ulande Nkomesha on 7 Jan 2020
- Courts
-
by Zondiwe Mbewe on 13 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 13 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 13 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 12 Jan 2020
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
-
by Diggers Editor on 12 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 10 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 9 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 6 Jan 2020
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
-
by Julius Kapembwa, PhD on 7 Jan 2020by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 6 Jan 2020by Rueben Lifuka on 5 Jan 2020by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 1 Jan 2020
- Editor's Choice
-
by Sikonathi Mantshantsha on 11 Jan 2020by Amber Phillips on 19 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 24 May 2019by Diggers Reporter on 4 Mar 2019
- Lifestyle
CLOSEHome / Goal Diggers / Power Dynamos signs 2 Congolese players
-
by Zindikilani Banda in Sinda on 9 Jan 2020by Felix Kashweka on 17 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 9 Dec 2019by Sampa Kabwela on 23 Nov 2019
Power Dynamos signs 2 Congolese playersBy Abraham Kalito on 13 Jan 2020
Copperbelt based super league side Power Dynamos have so far been the most active in the transfer market, signing five players since the window opened on January 1.
Dynamos’ latest acquisitions include two Congolese players, a former Wigan Athletic defensive midfielder Patrick Ilongo Saddam Ngasanya and right back Tony Kazembe.
According to a press statement issued by the club, the duo have signed two-year contracts.
“Power Dynamos Football Club has secured the services of two Congolese internationals, Patrick Ilongo Ngasanya and Tony Kazembe to boost the squad in both defence and attack,” the club stated.
Ngasanya has had stints with a number of European clubs, including Hapoel Tel Aviv, Lokomotiv Moscow, FK Mladá Boleslav and Spartak Nalchik.
The player has so far been capped 26 times for the DR Congo national team and has scored on two occasions for his country, including one in a World Cup qualifier against Uganda in 2005.
Meanwhile, Kazembe is under the flanks of the U-23 Congolese side.
The man, who is so far promising, previously played for Don Bosco in his home country.
Power Dynamos has had plans to acquire players during the January transfer window as confirmed by former coach Gaston Mutobo in an interview late last year.
The former coach had revealed that Dynamos’ ambition followed a poor start to the 2019/2020 season that had seen the once upon a time super league giant go more than seven games without a win, dropping close to the relegation zone.
However, the introduction of coaches Perry Mutapa and his assistant Masautso Tembo seem to bear fruit as the club has now gone on a six-match winning streak.
Power Dynamos are currently sixth on the super league log.
About Abraham Kalito
Abraham Kalito is interested in writing business, political, and human interest stories.
Related Items
- Otieno leaves Red Arrows for Zanaco FC - 13 Jan 2020
- Power Dynamos signs 2 Congolese players - 13 Jan 2020
- Zanaco ease past ESAE to record first CAF Confed Cup win - 12 Jan 2020
- Kamanga takes fresh swipe at Kalusha Bwalya - 12 Jan 2020
- Kaunda is new Zanaco coach - 9 Jan 2020
-
Trending
- Kamanga takes fresh swipe at Kalusha Bwalya (5,662 views)
- 1 prisoner dies, 36 others sustain injuries in road accident (4,493 views)
- Sue govt over illegal salary cuts, Chiyobe urges workers (1,854 view)
- Boy, 16, in court for defamation of the President (1,642 view)
- If I lose 2021, I'll step down - HH (1,481 view)
Subscribe For News In Email
ArchivesFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
-
«January 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
Latest
-
Otieno leaves Red Arrows for Zanaco FC13 Jan 2020
- 13 Jan 2020
-
Power Dynamos signs 2 Congolese players13 Jan 2020
-
Zambezi River Authority forecasts improved water levels in Kariba dam during Q1 of 202013 Jan 2020
-
Bill 10 will take away our power over land, fears chief Nzamane13 Jan 2020
-
No Zambian envoy is banned from issuing statements, they’ve just been guided on procedure – Malupenga13 Jan 2020
-
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
Plot No. Lus/9812/649-MC8
off Alex Chola Road
Nyumba Yanga
P.O. Box 32147
Lusaka, Zambia
Telephone or WhatsApp:
+26-097-7708285
+26-095-3424603
+26-096-5815078
Email:
diggers [at] diggers [dot] news
editor [at] diggers [dot] news
Send this to a friend
-
Comment on article